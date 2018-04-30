CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 6:08 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
001 FPUS56 KMTR 302201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-011300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 60 44 67 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ506-011300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 69 43 79 / 10 10 10
San Rafael 66 47 77 / 0 10 10
Napa 68 44 78 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ507-011300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 66 44 77 / 20 20 10
$$
CAZ006-011300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 61 50 67 / 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 57 50 62 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ508-011300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 63 50 69 / 0 10 10
Oakland 64 49 72 / 0 10 10
Fremont 63 48 71 / 0 10 10
Redwood City 63 47 73 / 0 10 10
Mountain View 65 48 74 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-011300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
CAZ510-011300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 69 46 78 / 10 10 10
Livermore 65 45 74 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ511-011300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ512-011300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-011300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 66 47 75 / 0 10 10
Morgan Hill 66 44 74 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ530-011300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 48 62 / 10 10 10
Big Sur 64 46 68 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ528-011300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 61 47 65 / 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 60 43 66 / 10 20 20
Hollister 64 44 70 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ516-011300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 67 44 71 / 0 10 20
$$
CAZ517-011300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ518-011300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 65 41 71 / 0 10 20
$$
CAZ529-011300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 64 44 72 / 0 10 10
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather