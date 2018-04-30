CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

CAZ505-011300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 44 67 / 0 10 10

CAZ506-011300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 69 43 79 / 10 10 10

San Rafael 66 47 77 / 0 10 10

Napa 68 44 78 / 10 10 10

CAZ507-011300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 44 77 / 20 20 10

CAZ006-011300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 61 50 67 / 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 57 50 62 / 0 10 10

CAZ508-011300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 50 69 / 0 10 10

Oakland 64 49 72 / 0 10 10

Fremont 63 48 71 / 0 10 10

Redwood City 63 47 73 / 0 10 10

Mountain View 65 48 74 / 0 10 10

CAZ509-011300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ510-011300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 69 46 78 / 10 10 10

Livermore 65 45 74 / 10 10 10

CAZ511-011300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ512-011300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-011300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 66 47 75 / 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 66 44 74 / 0 10 10

CAZ530-011300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 48 62 / 10 10 10

Big Sur 64 46 68 / 10 10 10

CAZ528-011300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 61 47 65 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 60 43 66 / 10 20 20

Hollister 64 44 70 / 0 10 10

CAZ516-011300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 67 44 71 / 0 10 20

CAZ517-011300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-011300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 65 41 71 / 0 10 20

CAZ529-011300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 44 72 / 0 10 10

