CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 6:08 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
544 FPUS56 KMTR 282201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-291300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 60 48 61 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-291300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 63 46 67 / 20 10 10
San Rafael 64 50 66 / 10 10 10
Napa 65 46 66 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ507-291300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 62 41 64 / 20 10 10
$$
CAZ006-291300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows near 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 61 52 61 / 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 58 51 58 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-291300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 65 54 64 / 10 10 10
Oakland 64 52 64 / 10 10 10
Fremont 64 50 63 / 10 10 10
Redwood City 64 49 64 / 10 10 10
Mountain View 66 52 65 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ509-291300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
CAZ510-291300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 66 49 67 / 10 10 10
Livermore 64 47 64 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ511-291300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ512-291300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ513-291300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 68 50 67 / 10 10 10
Morgan Hill 67 45 66 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ530-291300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 63 50 61 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 69 45 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-291300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 64 49 62 / 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 65 44 62 / 0 0 0
Hollister 67 46 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-291300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 69 46 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-291300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-291300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 69 42 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-291300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 65 47 65 / 0 10 10
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather