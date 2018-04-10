CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

951 FPUS56 KMTR 100401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-101900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to south around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 58 46 57 / 30 60 10 80

$$

CAZ506-101900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 61 43 61 / 30 60 10 80

San Rafael 50 62 47 60 / 20 50 10 90

Napa 49 63 44 61 / 20 60 10 90

$$

CAZ507-101900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 62 43 59 / 30 70 10 90

$$

CAZ006-101900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 62 50 59 / 10 40 10 90

Ocean Beach 51 59 49 57 / 20 40 10 90

$$

CAZ508-101900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 65 50 60 / 10 40 10 80

Oakland 52 63 49 60 / 10 50 10 90

Fremont 53 67 49 62 / 10 30 10 80

Redwood City 51 67 48 61 / 10 30 10 80

Mountain View 54 67 49 62 / 10 30 10 80

$$

CAZ509-101900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-101900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 67 46 63 / 10 40 10 90

Livermore 51 67 46 62 / 10 30 10 80

$$

CAZ511-101900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West winds around

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ512-101900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ513-101900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph...becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 71 48 65 / 10 20 10 80

Morgan Hill 50 73 45 66 / 0 20 10 80

$$

CAZ530-101900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 65 49 61 / 0 10 10 60

Big Sur 51 71 47 66 / 0 10 10 60

$$

CAZ528-101900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 68 48 64 / 0 10 10 50

Carmel Valley 47 71 44 65 / 0 10 10 50

Hollister 50 72 47 67 / 0 10 10 70

$$

CAZ516-101900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph...becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 79 47 72 / 0 10 10 20

$$

CAZ517-101900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-101900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 78 45 70 / 0 10 10 30

$$

CAZ529-101900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 68 47 62 / 10 20 10 70

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast