CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

503 FPUS56 KSGX 021011

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

CAZ552-030115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

76 to 81 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the

coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-030115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 near the coast

to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 near the coast to

75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 75 to 80 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-030115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ057-030115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-030115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

69 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds north overnight.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

72 above 6000 feet to 71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

44 to 54. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to

78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

46 to 56. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-030115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

44 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

$$

CAZ060-030115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-030115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ061-030115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-030115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

311 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

