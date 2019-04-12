CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

_____

086 FPUS56 KSGX 120948

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

CAZ552-130100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-130100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 towards the coast to 76 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ043-130100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-130100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-130100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-130100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-130100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet

to 61 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 62 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to

68 to 78 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-130100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Windy. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-130100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Windy. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-130100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-130100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph becoming north

in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ061-130100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ062-130100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

Moede

_____

