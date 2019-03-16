CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

_____

670 FPUS56 KSGX 161019

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

CAZ552-170130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-170130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-170130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-170130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

72 to 77 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ048-170130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-170130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-170130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 58 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

66 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 47 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-170130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-170130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Breezy. Highs 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-170130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ065-170130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ061-170130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ062-170130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

319 AM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather