CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

619 FPUS56 KSGX 150929

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

CAZ552-152230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

$$

CAZ554-152230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

$$

CAZ043-152230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

72 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63.

$$

CAZ050-152230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-152230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

CAZ057-152230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

$$

CAZ055-152230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 46 above

6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28 above 6000 feet to 28 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 26 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to

51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 55 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-152230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

59.

$$

CAZ058-152230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

58.

$$

CAZ060-152230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

$$

CAZ065-152230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

$$

CAZ061-152230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

$$

CAZ062-152230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

229 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather