CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

CAZ552-140015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ554-140015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds becoming east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ043-140015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

CAZ050-140015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ048-140015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds becoming east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ057-140015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

CAZ055-140015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 12 to 22 above 6000 feet to 23 to

32 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50 above 6000 feet to 50 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58 above

6000 feet to 55 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 58 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to

64 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-140015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71.

CAZ058-140015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ060-140015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds north 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ065-140015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ061-140015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ062-140015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

211 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

