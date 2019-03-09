CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

_____

339 FPUS56 KSGX 091120

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

CAZ552-100230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 59. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ554-100230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ043-100230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 59. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-100230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61 in the

western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-100230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 36 to 43.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-100230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 4000 feet...

becoming 3500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to 55. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Lows 34 to 43. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 54 to 59. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-100230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 20 to 30 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

43 above 6000 feet to 38 to 46 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Areas of fog.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 25. Snow level

4500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to

47 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

showers. Areas of fog. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to 51 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to

50 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

53 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-100230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to

30. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

52. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Areas of fog. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 47 to 52. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Areas of fog.

Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-100230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 52. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

23 to 33. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet overnight.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and showers. Highs

43 to 50. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

3500 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Areas of fog. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 45 to 52. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Areas of fog.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Windy. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very

windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ060-100230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-100230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-100230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-100230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather