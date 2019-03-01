CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

438 FPUS56 KSGX 011048

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

CAZ552-020200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62.

$$

CAZ554-020200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

CAZ043-020200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 52 to

57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62.

$$

CAZ050-020200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 65 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ048-020200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to

53. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

CAZ057-020200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Areas of fog

overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs

55 to 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ055-020200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Areas of fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 35 to 44 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet overnight. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 49 to 59.

Local total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 28 to 38. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet overnight. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 48 to 58. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Windy.

Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Very windy. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Very windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Windy. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ056-020200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs 54 to 63. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet

overnight. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 52 to 60. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Very windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Windy. Highs 52 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-020200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows

38 to 48. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 32 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of

fog. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Very windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Very windy. Highs 51 to 58.

$$

CAZ060-020200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 70.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-020200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Very windy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-020200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas

of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ062-020200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather