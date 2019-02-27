CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

061 FPUS56 KSGX 272133

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

CAZ552-281245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ554-281245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ043-281245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-281245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ048-281245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ057-281245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ055-281245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

33 to 43 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Snow level

7500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to

32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level above

8000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 48 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-281245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level

above 8000 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very windy.

Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-281245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

55 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

58 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-281245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

61 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-281245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-281245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ062-281245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

133 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

73 to 78.

$$

Moede

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather