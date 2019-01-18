CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

170 FPUS56 KSGX 180206

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

Update to expire flash flood watch

CAZ552-181715-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches

to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-181715-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-181715-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of

showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast

to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-181715-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of

showers overnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western

valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 68 to 73 in the

western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-181715-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-181715-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-181715-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 24 to 33 above 6000 feet to 33 to

39 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet overnight. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to

34 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 above

6000 feet to 57 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming

southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to

46 to 55 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 48 to 54 above

6000 feet to 53 to 58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-181715-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy

fog. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming

7500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Snow level 7500 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-181715-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows

34 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-181715-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ065-181715-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-181715-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ062-181715-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

606 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 54.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

