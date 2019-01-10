CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

244 FPUS56 KSGX 102149

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

CAZ552-111300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ554-111300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ043-111300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 61. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ050-111300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 41 to 49. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-111300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ057-111300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ055-111300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 34 to

41 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 47 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 56 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Colder. Lows 18 to

28 above 6000 feet to 30 to 36 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with snow with rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to

41 above 6000 feet to 40 to 45 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level 5500 feet. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 35 to 42 above 6000 feet to 43 to 48 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 37 to 43 above 6000 feet to 43 to

48 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 35 to 42 above 6000 feet to 43 to

49 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44 above 6000 feet

to 44 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 39 to 46 above 6000 feet

to 44 to 49 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-111300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 45 to 50. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

CAZ058-111300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

CAZ060-111300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

53 to 58.

$$

CAZ065-111300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

61 to 66.

$$

CAZ061-111300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows

44 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

67.

$$

CAZ062-111300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

149 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 43 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

around 65.

$$

_____

