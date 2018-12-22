CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

CAZ552-230230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ554-230230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

44 to 51.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ043-230230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67 near the coast to 68 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 52.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

45 to 54.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ050-230230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

43 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 64 in the western

valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to

56 to 61 near the foothills.

CAZ048-230230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

42 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ057-230230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

42 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

CAZ055-230230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to

61 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 36 to

44 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 36 to 41 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to

50 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to

48 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-230230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Very

windy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ058-230230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Very

windy. Lows 33 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54.

CAZ060-230230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

CAZ065-230230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ061-230230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ062-230230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

330 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Very windy. Lows 44 to 54.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

