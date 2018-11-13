CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

CAZ552-140130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ554-140130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

74.

CAZ043-140130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ050-140130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 65 to 70 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

near the foothills of the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds east 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 in the western valleys to 70 to 75 near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 69 to 74 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 74 in the western valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

CAZ048-140130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76.

CAZ057-140130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ055-140130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 31 to

41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

58 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to

63 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-140130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ058-140130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

CAZ060-140130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 28 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs around 67. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ065-140130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph in the morning with gusts to 55 mph, gradually diminishing

during the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ061-140130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

CAZ062-140130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

219 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

