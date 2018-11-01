CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

876 FPUS56 KSGX 012034

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

CAZ552-021145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches

to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-021145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ043-021145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 73 to 78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-021145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ048-021145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82.

$$

CAZ057-021145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-021145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to

69 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to 66 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to

64 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet to 63 to

69 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-021145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-021145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ060-021145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ065-021145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ061-021145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ062-021145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

134 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

_____

