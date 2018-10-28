CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

507 FPUS56 KSGX 281949

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

CAZ552-291100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 77 at the beaches

to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-291100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming northeast

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Warmer. Highs around

83 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 84 towards the coast

to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ043-291100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 81 to 86 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

CAZ050-291100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the

western valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

CAZ048-291100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ057-291100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

CAZ055-291100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 45 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

41 to 51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet

to 62 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to 75 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-291100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

CAZ058-291100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

CAZ060-291100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 71. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79.

CAZ065-291100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

north 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ061-291100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ062-291100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1249 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of

winds north 20 to 30 mph becoming south overnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

