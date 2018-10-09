CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

290 FPUS56 KSGX 091000

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

CAZ552-092130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM 6 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-092130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ043-092130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM 6 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 near the coast to

74 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-092130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ048-092130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-092130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-092130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to

63 to 72 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 39 to

49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to

61 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to 66 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 68 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-092130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-092130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ060-092130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ065-092130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ061-092130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ062-092130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

