CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

461 FPUS56 KSGX 090323

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

CAZ552-091830-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PDT TUESDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-091830-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-091830-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PDT TUESDAY

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-091830-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

51 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-091830-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 56.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-091830-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-091830-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet

to 63 to 72 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 above 6000 feet to 63 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to 66 to 74 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67 above 6000 feet to 70 to

76 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-091830-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ058-091830-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-091830-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ065-091830-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ061-091830-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ062-091830-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

823 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

_____

