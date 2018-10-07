CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 77.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 81.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 68 to 75.

Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 83.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 60 above 6000 feet to 60 to 69 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 above

6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet

in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 above 6000 feet to

62 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to

66 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level

above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 69.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas

of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

