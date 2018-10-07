CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
_____
321 FPUS56 KSGX 071239
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
CAZ552-080345-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-080345-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 77.
Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 81.
$$
CAZ043-080345-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.
$$
CAZ050-080345-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near
the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.
$$
CAZ048-080345-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds south
15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds
north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 83 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.
$$
CAZ057-080345-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 68 to 75.
Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north
overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds
north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to
58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
75 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to
82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 77 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 83.
$$
CAZ055-080345-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 60 above 6000 feet to 60 to 69 below 6000 feet. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and
along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 above
6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet
in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 above 6000 feet to
62 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to
74 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to
67 to 76 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to 75 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to
66 to 75 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68 above 6000 feet to 69 to
77 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-080345-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level
above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
$$
CAZ058-080345-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 69.
Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 70 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 78.
$$
CAZ060-080345-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west
overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
CAZ065-080345-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
$$
CAZ061-080345-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
CAZ062-080345-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
539 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas
of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of
winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
