CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

320 FPUS56 KSGX 070337

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

CAZ552-071845-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-071845-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 63.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ043-071845-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 58 to

63. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 74 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-071845-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 67 to 72 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ048-071845-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph early in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with

gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-071845-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 83.

$$

CAZ055-071845-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows

29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 41 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 45 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 59 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 27 to 37 above

6000 feet to 39 to 48 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet

in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 above 6000 feet to

63 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet to 66 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-071845-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows

37 to 47. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 70. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Snow level

above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-071845-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 68.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-071845-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ065-071845-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Slight chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows

56 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ061-071845-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust early in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

$$

CAZ062-071845-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

837 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather