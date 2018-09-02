CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
890 FPUS56 KSGX 021026
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
CAZ552-022130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
around 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows
63 to 68. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
75 to 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 74 to
79 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal
terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs around 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-022130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 79 to
84. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows
62 to 69. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
around 83. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows
62 to 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds. Lows 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 86 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-022130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 72 to
77 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows
63 to 68. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
76 to 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
78 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs
77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.
$$
CAZ050-022130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the
foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 88 to 93.
$$
CAZ048-022130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
$$
CAZ057-022130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.
$$
CAZ055-022130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to
89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to
62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to
80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to
89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to
79 to 89 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to
91 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to
93 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to
93 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-022130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96.
$$
CAZ058-022130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
$$
CAZ060-022130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
$$
CAZ065-022130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to
25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.
$$
CAZ061-022130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
$$
CAZ062-022130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
326 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Light winds.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
