CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

_____

736 FPUS56 KSGX 231025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CAZ552-232130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-232130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

76 to 81 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

77 to 82 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-232130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ048-232130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 61.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-232130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-232130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

81 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to

79 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to

79 to 89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-232130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-232130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ065-232130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ061-232130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ062-232130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather