CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

336 FPUS56 KSGX 200901

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

CAZ552-202130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-202130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-202130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-202130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ048-202130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-202130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-202130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-202130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-202130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-202130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-202130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Not as warm. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-202130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ062-202130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

201 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

