CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

250 FPUS56 KSGX 142041

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CAZ552-151145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches

to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-151145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the

coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

CAZ043-151145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

CAZ050-151145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

CAZ048-151145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

CAZ057-151145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ055-151145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-151145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 92. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

55 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 98.

CAZ058-151145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

CAZ060-151145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ065-151145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ061-151145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

CAZ062-151145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

141 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

Moede

