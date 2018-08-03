CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

CAZ552-040000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 at the beaches to

84 to 89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to

96 to 101 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 towards the coast to

94 to 99 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ043-040000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to

98 to 103 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-040000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ057-040000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 98 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

$$

CAZ055-040000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to

87 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 95 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91 above 6000 feet to 91 to

98 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 91 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 89 above 6000 feet to 89 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 99.

$$

CAZ058-040000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ060-040000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-040000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ061-040000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ062-040000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

200 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

