CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Diego CA
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
Updated for overnight convection and for blowing dust.
CAZ552-101200-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to
89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to
81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to
88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to
69.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to
79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to
68.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to
84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to
76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to
75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
CAZ554-101200-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88 towards the coast to
92 farther inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 towards the coast to
87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to
89 to 94 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to
68.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
85 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to
85 to 90 farther inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to
66.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.
CAZ043-101200-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to
82 to 87 inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to
87 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to
68.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to
80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to
84 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to
66.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to
76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.
CAZ050-101200-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening...becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 88 to 93. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys
to 86 to 91 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to
83 to 88 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to
82 to 87 near the foothills.
CAZ048-101200-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds becoming east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Light
winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 92 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.
CAZ057-101200-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds becoming northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95.
Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.
CAZ055-101200-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 60 to
70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to
80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to
55 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80 above
6000 feet to 80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south
15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to
81 to 90 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to
83 to 93 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to
85 to 95 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to
93 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to
92 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-101200-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.
CAZ058-101200-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.
CAZ060-101200-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds
becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming south 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds south
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 98 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.
CAZ065-101200-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of blowing dust. Not as warm. Lows 74 to
81. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.
CAZ061-101200-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of
winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds south 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming south
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 78 to 85.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 84.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
CAZ062-101200-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
1017 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of blowing dust. Not as warm. Lows 77 to
83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph becoming east overnight.
Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 86.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 87.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.
