CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
CAZ552-052130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91 at the beaches to
97 to 102 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light
winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to
86 at the beaches to 90 to 95 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to
71.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to
84 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 82 to
87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to
68.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to
80 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
CAZ554-052130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 to
94 farther inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 102 towards the
coast to 105 to 110 farther inland. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 64 to 73. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97 towards the coast to
97 to 102 farther inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to
95 to 100 farther inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83 towards the coast to
88 to 93 farther inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to
89 to 94 farther inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 84 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.
CAZ043-052130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light
winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 96 to 101 inland. Light
winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to
71. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to
88 near the coast to 92 to 97 inland. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to
70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to
85 near the coast to 90 to 95 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 to
86 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to
69.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to
82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.
CAZ050-052130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near
the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds
becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to
65.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
85 to 90.
CAZ048-052130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming
east with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds
east 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.
CAZ057-052130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds becoming
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Areas of winds
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.
CAZ055-052130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 88 above 6000 feet to
87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 61 to
71 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 94 to 100 below 6000 feet.
Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph
becoming east overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 89 to 97 below
6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of
winds east 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to
88 to 95 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to
81 to 90 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to
82 to 92 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-052130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds becoming east 15 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 96. Snow level above 8000 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.
CAZ058-052130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97. Areas of winds
east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.
CAZ060-052130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 81.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 77.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
CAZ065-052130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 89. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 87.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.
CAZ061-052130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph
becoming west overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 89.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.
CAZ062-052130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds east
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds west
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 92.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 90.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 87.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
