CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

065 FPUS56 KSGX 082044

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

CAZ552-091100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches

to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-091100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

79 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

76 to 81 farther inland.

CAZ043-091100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

CAZ050-091100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ048-091100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ057-091100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

CAZ055-091100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to

46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 74 to

84 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-091100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

CAZ058-091100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ060-091100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

CAZ065-091100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

CAZ061-091100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ062-091100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

144 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

