CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

672 FPUS56 KSGX 290923

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ552-292130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-292130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast

to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-292130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 61. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-292130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 51. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near

the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ048-292130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-292130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

40 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-292130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 36 above 6000 feet

to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level

7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet overnight. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet

to 44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely overnight. . Breezy. Lows 25

to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below 6000

feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet

to 65 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72 above 6000 feet to

72 to 80 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to 83 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-292130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 42. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

30 to 40. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet overnight.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Little snow accumulation expected. Highs 46 to 56. Snow level 6000

feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30

mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ058-292130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Windy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-292130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ065-292130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

49 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ061-292130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ062-292130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

223 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs 67 to

72. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather