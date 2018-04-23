CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

369 FPUS56 KSGX 230922

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

CAZ552-232130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 70 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast

to 78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the

coast to 78 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

77 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

73 to 78 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 towards the coast to 74 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ043-232130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 near the coast to 66 to 71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-232130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western

valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 45 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to

51 to 58 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western

valleys to 78 to 83 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

46 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 75 to 80 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ048-232130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

CAZ057-232130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

71.

$$

CAZ055-232130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to

73 to 82 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds southwest 15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to

72 to 80 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 72 to 81 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 58 to 67 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 70.

$$

CAZ058-232130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-232130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 80.

$$

CAZ065-232130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ061-232130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ062-232130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast