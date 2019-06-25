CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

_____

696 FPUS56 KSTO 251026

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-252315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...78 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

70 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 52 higher

elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

69 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 61 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-252315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 45 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-252315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. South winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 85 to 94.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 91 59 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 90 61 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-252315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 91. Lows 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 62 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 91 61 82 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 58 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-252315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. South winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 57 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-252315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 53. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Highs

77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-252315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 58 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-252315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...83 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher

elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-252315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72 higher elevations...

65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71 higher elevations...

65 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 63. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 80 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-252315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

65. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 60 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-252315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

60. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 54 74 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-252315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...66 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 78 44 71 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 77 44 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-252315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening....except

southwest 15 to 25 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

20 mph with Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon....except

southwest 20 to 30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather