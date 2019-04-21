CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

616 FPUS56 KSTO 211001

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-212330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...

53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-212330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 83. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 39 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-212330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 52 86 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-212330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 78. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

around 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Highs

76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 55 84 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 54 84 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-212330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs

75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 55 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-212330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs

83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-212330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 83 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 53 84 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-212330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 45 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-212330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83 higher

elevations...83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 72 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-212330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 82 higher elevations...77 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-212330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs 75 to

88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 48 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-212330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...68 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 36 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 65 33 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-212330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 43 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather