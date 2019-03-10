CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

096 FPUS56 KSTO 101025

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-110045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...

36 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 40 62 / 20 0 0

CAZ014-110045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 45. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 45. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 27.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 23 46 / 30 0 0

CAZ015-110045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 39 65 / 20 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 40 66 / 20 0 0

CAZ016-110045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs

around 57. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

58. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

around 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 40 65 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 57 41 65 / 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 39 65 / 20 0 0

CAZ017-110045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs

53 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 40 64 / 20 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 41 64 / 20 0 0

CAZ018-110045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 57. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 41. Highs

around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs

around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 39 63 / 20 10 0

CAZ019-110045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs

52 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 57 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 41 63 / 20 10 0

MODESTO 59 41 63 / 20 10 0

CAZ063-110045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except at higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 23 to 35 higher

elevations... 35 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

44. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 40 30 48 / 30 10 0

CAZ064-110045-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 43 to 54. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening

otherwise mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 64. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 35 61 / 30 20 0

CAZ066-110045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. A chance of rain showers and

morning snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 57. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 38 58 / 30 20 0

CAZ067-110045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 50 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 47 35 54 / 30 20 0

JACKSON 53 37 58 / 30 20 0

CAZ068-110045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow showers in the evening

otherwise mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 25 50 / 40 10 0

CHESTER 42 21 47 / 40 10 0

CAZ069-110045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...28 to

34 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in

the evening. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

28 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...around 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Over

ridges, prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 36 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 29 43 / 60 50 0

