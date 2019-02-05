CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

568 FPUS56 KSTO 051125

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-060015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 30 higher elevations...26 to 33 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

around 47 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31 higher

elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...around 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 49 31 49 / 20 10 10

CAZ014-060015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to

39. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 12 to 26. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 22. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 43. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to

28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 36 19 39 / 30 20 10

CAZ015-060015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 46 to 51.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 35. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 49 28 50 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 50 30 52 / 10 10 0

CAZ016-060015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 52. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 37. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 50 31 50 / 20 10 0

OROVILLE 50 33 50 / 30 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 32 51 / 40 10 0

CAZ017-060015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32. South winds to around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 52 34 52 / 50 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 52 34 52 / 40 10 0

CAZ018-060015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 52 33 51 / 20 10 0

CAZ019-060015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 56. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 34 51 / 40 10 10

MODESTO 53 35 52 / 50 10 10

CAZ063-060015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...around 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 17 to 27 higher elevations...27 to 33 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 23 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 34 22 38 / 20 10 0

CAZ064-060015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 44 higher elevations...47 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 25 48 / 10 10 0

CAZ066-060015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 48. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 50. Lows 31 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 29 46 / 40 10 10

CAZ067-060015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 48. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower

elevations...except 2 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

1500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 51. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 38 24 40 / 60 10 10

JACKSON 44 29 46 / 70 10 10

CAZ068-060015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 18 to

33 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39 higher elevations...

32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 18 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 33 12 36 / 50 20 10

CHESTER 31 9 36 / 50 20 10

CAZ069-060015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Highs 12 to 27 higher elevations...28 to

36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 3 to 18 higher elevations...17 to

25 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Not as cold. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 20 higher elevations...

16 to 24 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 24 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to

31.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 25 17 31 / 70 20 10

