CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

054 FPUS56 KSTO 261100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-270030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...around

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 47 higher

elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 49 55 / 0 20 100

CAZ014-270030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 41. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 28 to 39. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 27 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 32. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 20 to 33. Highs 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 18 to 32. Highs 34 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 33 50 / 0 10 90

CAZ015-270030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 56. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 43 55 / 0 10 90

RED BLUFF 63 45 56 / 0 10 90

CAZ016-270030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 48 55 / 0 0 90

OROVILLE 60 47 54 / 0 0 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 45 55 / 0 0 90

CAZ017-270030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 52. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 46 57 / 0 0 80

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 47 57 / 0 0 80

CAZ018-270030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 59. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 46 59 / 0 0 80

CAZ019-270030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 46 60 / 0 0 40

MODESTO 65 46 63 / 0 0 30

CAZ063-270030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...around

62 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to

54 higher elevations...around 55 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 43 49 / 0 10 90

CAZ064-270030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 45. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 62 38 55 / 0 10 90

CAZ066-270030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 46. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 50 53 / 0 10 100

CAZ067-270030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 45. Highs 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 45. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 46 54 / 0 0 90

JACKSON 63 49 60 / 0 0 60

CAZ068-270030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 52. No snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 31 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 31 50 / 0 10 90

CHESTER 53 31 46 / 0 10 90

CAZ069-270030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...39 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. At lower elevations, a

chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to

42 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 42 48 / 0 10 90

