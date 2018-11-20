CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
632 FPUS56 KSTO 201107
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-210030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Heavy rain. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 67 47 51 / 0 20 100
$$
=
CAZ014-210030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a
chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. No snow accumulation. Snow level
5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 49. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 29 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 21 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
38 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Highs
46 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 61 33 49 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ015-210030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 68. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 53. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 59. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs around 58. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 34 to
44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 69 43 53 / 0 10 90
RED BLUFF 69 45 55 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ016-210030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 55. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
54 to 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 34 to
44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 66 48 54 / 0 10 90
OROVILLE 66 48 56 / 0 10 90
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 47 56 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ017-210030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 66 49 58 / 0 10 90
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 48 59 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ018-210030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 34 to
43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 48 59 / 0 20 90
$$
=
CAZ019-210030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
56 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
53.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 68 49 60 / 0 10 90
MODESTO 68 47 60 / 0 0 80
$$
=
CAZ063-210030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs 50 to 64 higher elevations...around 65 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...43 to
49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 51 higher
elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 57 42 46 / 0 40 100
$$
=
CAZ064-210030-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 40 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows
36 to 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 33 to
48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 64 43 53 / 0 50 100
$$
=
CAZ066-210030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 69.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then heavy rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 49 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing south winds
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 37 to
49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 64 48 52 / 0 10 100
$$
=
CAZ067-210030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds
up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 63 47 52 / 0 0 90
JACKSON 68 50 56 / 0 0 80
$$
=
CAZ068-210030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...54 to
62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow likely in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain
and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Little or no snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Lows 29 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 33 to 48. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Windy. Heavy snow
accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 61 31 46 / 0 0 90
CHESTER 57 30 43 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ069-210030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
307 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations,
a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in
the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph...except south 20 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39 higher
elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 29 to 43 higher
elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Not as cool. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations possible.
Lows 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 35 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 58 41 45 / 0 0 90
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather