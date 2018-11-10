CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

451 FPUS56 KSTO 101111

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.

CAZ013-110015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...37 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-110015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

22 to 37. Highs 56 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 15 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-110015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 75.

North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 37 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 39 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-110015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 37 to

47. North winds up to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 68. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 40 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 38 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-110015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 37 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-110015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 71. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 69. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-110015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 71. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 38 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 69 38 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-110015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 40 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-110015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 64 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 62 28 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-110015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Smoke after

midnight. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 47 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-110015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 48. Light winds

becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing

east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 41 66 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 43 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-110015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...48 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

51 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 56 14 56 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 56 20 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-110015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

311 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather