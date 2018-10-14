CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-142315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

around 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...around

82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-142315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 73. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 30 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-142315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 83 48 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-142315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 81. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

around 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 49 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 82 48 82 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 48 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-142315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 85. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 55. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

around 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 51 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-142315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 55 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-142315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 82 51 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 82 52 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-142315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 50 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...around

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 44 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-142315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 59. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 78 41 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-142315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs

72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 48 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-142315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Highs

71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 79 51 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-142315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing east

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 26 68 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 60 29 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-142315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

228 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 44 65 / 0 0 0

