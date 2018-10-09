CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

597 FPUS56 KSTO 091000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-100015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...75 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 55 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs 62 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 34 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs around

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 50 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 83 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs around

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 55 75 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 82 53 75 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 53 76 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-100015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 56 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 79 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 76 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 57 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 82 58 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

71 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 47 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-100015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 higher elevations...71 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 higher elevations...

66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 78 44 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 61. Highs 71 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 52 72 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-100015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs 69 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 51 68 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 76 53 72 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-100015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 33 65 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 69 34 63 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-100015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

61 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 47 58 / 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

