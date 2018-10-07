CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

812 FPUS56 KSTO 070955

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ013-080015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-080015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

28 to 43. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-080015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 53 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-080015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61. North winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 83. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 57 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 55 82 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-080015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 81. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 58 83 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-080015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 50 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 61 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-080015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 57 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-080015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

77 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...around

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-080015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76 higher elevations...

70 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 higher elevations...

72 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76 higher elevations...70 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 45 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 78 48 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-080015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows

47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-080015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 58. Highs 65 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 83. Lows 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 53 75 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-080015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

55 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 34 71 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 65 37 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-080015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 48 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather