CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

111 FPUS56 KSTO 152109

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-161115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 38 to

53 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 78 higher

elevations...77 to 83 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to

55 higher elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 67 to

80 higher elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 41 to

56 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

73 to 88. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 53 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-161115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 65 to 76. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 80. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 73 36 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-161115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

46 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 83. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 45 82 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 47 82 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-161115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 85. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 48 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 47 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-161115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 86. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 50 79 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-161115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows 49 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 51 78 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-161115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 79 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 80 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-161115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 68 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-161115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 48 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 40 77 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-161115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

47 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 85. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

50 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 77 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-161115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 89. Lows 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 48 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-161115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

34 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 76 34 79 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 33 73 35 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-161115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

209 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing south

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...43 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph...

except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 67 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

