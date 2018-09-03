CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
139 FPUS56 KSTO 031005
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-040015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99 higher
elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher
elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher
elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to
66 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to
93 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 80 to 95. Lows 50 to 65.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
77 to 92. Lows 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 102 69 99 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-040015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 92 higher
elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Highs 76 to 89. Lows 42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
39 to 54. Highs 76 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 92 49 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-040015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 104. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 98.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows 55 to 65. Highs around 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 103 60 100 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 99 63 99 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-040015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
around 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 96 67 96 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 96 64 96 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 61 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-040015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
86 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 94 62 94 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-040015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs
85 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 59 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-040015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
86 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 94 62 94 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 95 65 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-040015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95 higher
elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to
70 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher
elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to
68 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to
91 higher elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
54 to 69. Highs 78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to
68.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
74 to 89. Lows 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 87 64 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-040015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 100. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68.
Highs 79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 96 55 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-040015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 101.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 72.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 100.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 71.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 97.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.
Lows 54 to 69. Highs 82 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 93 66 93 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-040015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs
84 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 91 63 90 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 93 63 93 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-040015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 63.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to
63. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy
smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 74 to 89.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
43 to 58. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 95 48 94 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 91 51 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-040015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to
69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...
58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...
83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs
72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 82 63 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather