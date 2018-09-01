CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

529 FPUS56 KSTO 012200

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Labor Day.

CAZ013-021100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to

98 higher elevations...95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

67 higher elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to

97 higher elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

67 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 77 to 92. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 68 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-021100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 96.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 59.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 95. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 59.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 77 to 91. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 74 to 87. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 92 49 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-021100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Lows 59 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 97 to 103. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 102.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 88 to 97. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 102 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-021100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 59 to 67. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 97 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-021100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-021100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to 88 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 53 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 92 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-021100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 94 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-021100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to

95 higher elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 91. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 86 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-021100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 98. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 96 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-021100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 101.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 81 to 96. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 95 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-021100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 54 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 91 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-021100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

80 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 63.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 73 to 88. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 70 to 85. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 94 49 92 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 91 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-021100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 48 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 84 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

