CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
_____
369 FPUS56 KSTO 292104
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
CAZ013-301130-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 82 higher
elevations...78 to 86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 74 to
89 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 82 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to
69.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 81 to 96. Lows 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 60 83 62 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-301130-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 80. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 73 to 87.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 80 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
78 to 93. Lows 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 41 77 43 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-301130-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 83.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 62.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 91. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 96.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
90 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 54 84 55 92 / 0 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 56 84 57 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-301130-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 82. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 61. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 88. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, haze. Highs around 91. Lows
55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 59 80 60 89 / 0 0 0 0
OROVILLE 56 81 58 88 / 0 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 81 56 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-301130-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. South winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 58 81 57 89 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 80 57 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-301130-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 57. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 58. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows around
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 78 57 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-301130-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 59 81 59 87 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 60 82 60 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-301130-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 45 to
60 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 63 to 78 higher
elevations...79 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 62 higher
elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher
elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher
elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to
92. Lows 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 52 70 55 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-301130-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 79 higher
elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 64.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 78 to 92. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 68.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to
96. Lows 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 45 81 50 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-301130-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 62.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 85.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the
night. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Warmer.
Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night.
Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 85 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
83 to 98. Lows 57 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 54 78 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-301130-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 54 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 76 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
JACKSON 53 81 55 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-301130-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 64 to
79 higher elevations...70 to 84 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
73 to 88. Lows 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 39 78 37 82 / 0 0 0 0
CHESTER 41 76 41 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-301130-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
204 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...49 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...
71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to
62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to
84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...
53 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 53 68 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
