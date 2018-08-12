CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

059 FPUS56 KSTO 121017

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-130000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 70 higher

elevations...66 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 95 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to

70 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to

96 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 70 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-130000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 62.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 63.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

83 to 98. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-130000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 101. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 97.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

63 to 73. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 65 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-130000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 96.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 66 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 65 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-130000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 61 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-130000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs

82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55

to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-130000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 97. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 63 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-130000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 71 higher

elevations...67 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to 71 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

59 to 74. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 85 65 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-130000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 99. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 98. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 96. Light

winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

58 to 73. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 94 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-130000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 71.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

71. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 89 to 104. Lows 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 68 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-130000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Hazy. Highs 89 to 102.

Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 68 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 95 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-130000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...79 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to

87 higher elevations...79 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to 66.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to

88 higher elevations...80 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

78 to 93. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 53 91 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 53 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-130000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to

87 higher elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to

85 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 66 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather