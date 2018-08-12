CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
059 FPUS56 KSTO 121017
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-130000-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96 higher
elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 70 higher
elevations...66 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 95 higher
elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to
70 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to
96 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
58 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to
100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 87 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 98 70 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-130000-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 62.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 63.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
47 to 62.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
83 to 98. Lows 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 91 53 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-130000-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 101. North
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 97.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
63 to 73. Highs 94 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 101 64 99 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 100 65 98 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-130000-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 96.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.
Highs 92 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 96 66 95 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 97 65 95 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 62 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-130000-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 95 61 93 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-130000-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs
82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 81 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 55
to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 57 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-130000-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 97. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 92 to 101. Lows
60 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 98 63 94 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 99 66 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-130000-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher
elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 71 higher
elevations...67 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to
92 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to 71 higher
elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher
elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
59 to 74. Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 85 65 85 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-130000-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 99. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 72.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 98. Light
winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 96. Light
winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows
58 to 73. Highs 86 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 94 58 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-130000-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 71.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to
71. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
63 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to
97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
62 to 72.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 89 to 104. Lows 62 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 94 68 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-130000-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 86 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Hazy. Highs 89 to 102.
Lows 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 91 68 89 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 95 66 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-130000-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher
elevations...79 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to
87 higher elevations...79 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze
through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to 66.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to
88 higher elevations...80 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to
65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
49 to 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
78 to 93. Lows 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 92 53 91 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 90 53 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-130000-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
317 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to
87 higher elevations...85 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to
65 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to
85 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to
65 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 85 higher
elevations...84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to
89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
51 to 66.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 83 66 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather