CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

862 FPUS56 KSTO 270914

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-272315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105 higher

elevations...101 to 111 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 60 to

75 higher elevations...70 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

89 to 104 higher elevations...102 to 110 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...102 to

110 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 108 76 108 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 66.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

88 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 99 55 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 111. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke

after midnight. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

around 108. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows 66 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 110 71 110 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 109 73 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 101 to 107. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 105 74 106 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 105 70 106 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 66 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 64 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 62 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 69 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100 higher

elevations...103 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...103 to

109 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 92 69 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-272315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 93 to

108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

74. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 102 61 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 106 higher

elevations...101 to 109 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 69 to 79.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

95 to 109. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 102 74 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 106. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

75. Highs 92 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 101. Lows 60 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 99 70 98 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 102 67 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

78 to 93 higher elevations...85 to 99 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to 100 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 55 98 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 95 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

77 to 92 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

71. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 88 68 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather