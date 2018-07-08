CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

924 FPUS56 KSTO 082120

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-091115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 81 to

96 higher elevations...90 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-091115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 67. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 67. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 91 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-091115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-091115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 99 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-091115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 97 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-091115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 93 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-091115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 97 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-091115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...95 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 84 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-091115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 54 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-091115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 103. Lows

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 96 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-091115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows

60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 92 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 63 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-091115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 90 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 88 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-091115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 83 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

