CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

365 FPUS56 KSTO 021013

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86 higher elevations...

83 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 68 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 55. Highs 74 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 93. Lows 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 46 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92. Lows

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 98. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 67 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 69 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds to around

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs around

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 67 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 64 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 63. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds to around 10

mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows

55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 93 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 59 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88...except 76 to 82 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 77 to 83...except 71 to 77 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 88 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 61 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 65 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...95 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

86 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 59 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-022315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 92 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows

59 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 99. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 64 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows

56 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Highs 87 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 89 60 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to

86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

70 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 50 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 86 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

313 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

75 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 60 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

