CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

889 FPUS56 KSTO 232143

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-241145-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102 higher elevations...99 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...

65 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...88 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...

61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 105 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-241145-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 95 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-241145-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 66 to 72. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 96. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 97. Lows 61 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 78 108 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 108 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-241145-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 94. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 105 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 73 104 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 69 104 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-241145-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 98 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 96 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-241145-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91...except 78 to 84 near

the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Through the Carquinez Strait, southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 87 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-241145-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 99 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 73 101 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-241145-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...101 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 94 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-241145-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 68 97 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-241145-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 72. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 99 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-241145-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows 54 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 95 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 96 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-241145-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 98 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 93 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-241145-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

243 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 84 63 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

